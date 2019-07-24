PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $5,515,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.21. 3,480,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.