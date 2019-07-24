PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 133.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.74. 3,855,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.59. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,142. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

