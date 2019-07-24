PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 943.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock worth $5,515,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.74. 3,855,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,686. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

