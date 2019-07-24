Peoples Financial Services CORP. Raises Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 6,405,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,217,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Wolfe Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

