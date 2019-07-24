Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases New Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

NASDAQ:CTVA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 2,854,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,971. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

