Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 7,338,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

