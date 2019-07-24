Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,429,000 after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 2,846,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

