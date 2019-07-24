Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.965-2.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 784,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

