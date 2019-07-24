Pennsylvania Trust Co Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,934,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,073,000 after buying an additional 132,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 104,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,494,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total value of $71,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $15,163,636 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.23. 117,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $513.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

