Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $9.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15,137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,141,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,749,000 after purchasing an additional 962,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,894.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 480,723 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,588,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,157,000 after buying an additional 278,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 130,554 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.85. 13,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

