Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. 1,423,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.