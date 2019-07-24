Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 540 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,413,000 after buying an additional 144,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.30. 364,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,498. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $138.51 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $11,160,972.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,688.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

