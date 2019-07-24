Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 1,760 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.1% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.51. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.