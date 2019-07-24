Pennsylvania Trust Co Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. 4,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,328. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

