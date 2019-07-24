Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowers Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dollar General by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.06. 13,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Buckingham Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.