Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 718 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.52.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,982,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,841.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,411. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

