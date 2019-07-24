Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) vs. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Financial Review

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $68.21 million 3.13 $14.71 million N/A N/A Century Bancorp $153.30 million 3.00 $36.21 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 21.56% 10.80% 0.92% Century Bancorp 22.75% 12.85% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Century Bancorp beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

