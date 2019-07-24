Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Shares Down 6.1%

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 387,370 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 466,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGF shares. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

