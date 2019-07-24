Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Joules (LON:JOUL)

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JOUL has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Joules alerts:

JOUL opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.58. Joules has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.