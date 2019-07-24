Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Down 19.4%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH) shares were down 19.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 6,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 63,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

