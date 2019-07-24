PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $960,291.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $960,291.00 and approximately $23,534.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00298917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.01718414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00119600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000656 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.