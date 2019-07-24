Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. 299,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,545. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

