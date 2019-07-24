Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22,820.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 1,969,510 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

