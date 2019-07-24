Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

ACN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.75. The company had a trading volume of 567,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,693. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.98. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

