Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. The stock has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.