Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,119. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

