Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 252.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 2,152,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,733. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

