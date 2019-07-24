Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF comprises 4.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.32. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1-year low of $1,994.28 and a 1-year high of $2,480.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.86.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

