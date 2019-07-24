Parkside Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,672,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,706,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,308 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,495,000. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. 1,799,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

