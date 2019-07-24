Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $225.02. 726,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $10,574,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,347,761.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,783 shares of company stock valued at $46,172,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

