Packer & Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares during the period. Arch Coal accounts for about 5.4% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Coal worth $54,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 418.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.30. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.