Packer & Co Ltd Acquires 602,578 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,578 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.8% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned 0.33% of S&P Global worth $38,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $103,755,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,724,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.55.

Shares of SPGI opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.