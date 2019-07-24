Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $100.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,613,000 after acquiring an additional 692,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,495,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,171,000 after acquiring an additional 317,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,020,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,677,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.78. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

