Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 264,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.