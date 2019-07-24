Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.