Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.