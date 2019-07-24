Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,962,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,326.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,108.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

