PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,047.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,547,000 after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,137,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

