Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Up 5.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $58.54, 4,232,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,537,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at $44,087,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,114,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

