Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at $44,087,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,114,034. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,991,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 965,621 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $39,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 126.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after buying an additional 608,528 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.