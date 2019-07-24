Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.55. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 15,344 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

