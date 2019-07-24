Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Orthopediatrics worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth $428,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Verastem to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price objective on Genomic Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Orthopediatrics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 1,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

