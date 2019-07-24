Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

ORIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 19,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Oritani Financial has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $18.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORIT shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

