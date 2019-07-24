Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.91. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 2,840 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,638.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $52,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,569 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 13.06% of Orion Energy Systems worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

