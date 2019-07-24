Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $11.15 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $581.91 or 0.06001327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,388,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.