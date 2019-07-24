OracleChain (OCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,566.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $790,776.00 and approximately $4,566.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

