Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 128,401 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 3.6% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. 2,569,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,411,893. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

