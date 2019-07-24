Oppenheimer Comments on Alliance Data Systems Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $19.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $23.45 EPS.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

ADS stock opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $133.56 and a 1-year high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,446,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,260,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $78,469,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.