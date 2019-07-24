ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 128.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

OKE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

