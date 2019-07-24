OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

OMF stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,157,000 after purchasing an additional 606,258 shares during the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 423,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

